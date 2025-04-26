2 innocent bystanders shot inside DeKalb County grocery store, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County grocery store on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Ingles on Rockbridge Road near North Hairston Road where they say two men got into a shootout.

Channel 2 Action News went to the grocery store and saw a large portion of the parking lot blocked by police tape and several police units.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say two men who knew one another got into an argument that escalated into gunfire inside the store.

Two people who were not connected to the incident were shot and rushed to the hospital with “moderate” injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the argument and shooting.

Neither the victims nor the possible shooters have been identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Ingles for a statement.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group