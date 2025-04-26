Mom turns in child accused of stealing instruments from McIntosh High School

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A set of school band instruments were stolen from McIntosh High School in March but have now been returned, and then some.

The Peachtree City Police Department said on Thursday that about $26,300 in instruments had been taken during an evening act of larceny, driven off on a golf cart.

On Friday, police said the stolen violin, trombone, flute, oboe, reed case, two clarinets and a trumpet were returned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the child culprit, and the stolen items, were brought to the department by the accused juvenile’s mother.

"Update mom saw the post and brought her child and the stolen items to the Police Department," officers said in a statement.

The child suspect was not identified and it was not immediately clear if they were charged with any crimes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group