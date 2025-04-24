Thief leaves sour note for band members after breaking into school and stealing instruments

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A thief in the night decided to break into McIntosh High School last month and steal some instruments.

It happened on March 26. Surveillance cameras caught the melodious thief driving up to the school on a golf cart just after 11 p.m. and then wandering the halls inside.

Taken were a violin, trombone, flute, oboe, and reed case, two clarinets, and a trumpet, leaving a sour note for some of the school’s band members.

The instruments are valued at about $26,300.

The night hit a crescendo with the thief speeding away on their golf cart and driving off into the night with a magic flute and more.

Anyone who might be able to bring this caper to its finale is asked to call Peachtree City police or email Lt. Ralls at KRalls@Peachtree-City.Org.

