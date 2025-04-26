Marietta police investigating after teen run over by reckless driver in parking lot

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department says they’re investigating an incident where a teenager was run over by a reckless driver on Friday night.

Police said their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is looking into the situation, where 19-year-old Jeremias Escalante Perez, of Virginia, was in a parking lot at Westside Plaza at the corner of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road when he was run over.

According to the initial investigation, Perez was in the parking lot “when an unknown male driving a silver Infinity G35 began driving recklessly and doing burnouts.”

The Infinity hit Perez and dragged him along while the drive tried to leave the area.

Police said Perez sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The driver left the scene without trying to help Perez, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and find the driver is asked to call Officer J. Henderson at 770-794-5384 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta to leave a tip.

