Longtime Atlanta priest dies from complications with the flu

ATLANTA — The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is mourning the loss of its pastor, the Very Rev. John T. Howren, V.F., who died Monday morning.

Loved ones say Father John died from complications with the flu.

He was 61 years old.

Church officials say Father John passed away at 8:08 a.m., surrounded by faith and prayer. His death has left parishioners and community members heartbroken, as many remember him as a compassionate leader, spiritual guide, and steady presence within the church.

Ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1996, Father John dedicated nearly three decades to serving the Catholic Church. He joined the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the summer of 2020, where he faithfully served as pastor, offering guidance, comfort, and inspiration to parishioners during both joyful and challenging times.

Those who knew him say Father John lived out Christ’s love through his ministry, leading with humility, compassion, and unwavering faith. His impact extended beyond the pulpit, touching countless lives through pastoral care, community outreach, and personal connection.

“He always sang and encouraged us to sing and, in fact, would make sure that we would sing when he did a mass for us,” volunteer Ralph Bailey said.

The church community is giving thanks for Father John’s life and legacy while finding comfort in the hope of the Resurrection and the promise of eternal life he so often preached.

Parishioners are asked to keep Father John, his family, and all who loved him in their prayers during this time of mourning.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

