Metro Atlanta man tried to meet up with 14-year-old, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — A 36-year-old McDonough man has been arrested after investigators say he tried to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police say the arrest came after an undercover investigation by its VICE Unit earlier this month. Investigators say the man had been communicating online with someone he believed was a teenage girl and sent explicit photos of himself while asking to meet in person.

On Jan. 5, police say the man, identified as Jonathan Dismang, traveled from McDonough to a prearranged location in Norcross to meet the girl. Instead, he was met by officers and arrested.

Dismang now faces several charges, including using a computer to solicit a child for illegal acts, attempting to commit a felony, and obscene internet contact with a child.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and is being held without bond.

GCPD says the investigation was part of an ongoing effort to protect children from online exploitation.

