Husband faces charges after wife killed in middle Georgia UTV crash, sheriff says

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now facing criminal charges in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed his wife late last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones County deputies say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on December 28, 2025, on Barron Russell Road. Investigators determined that Zachary and Allison Schwartz, who were married, were traveling in a side-by-side style UTV when the vehicle hit a tree that had recently fallen across the roadway.

Authorities say Allison Schwartz was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. Zachary Schwartz suffered minor injuries and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

During the initial investigation, deputies reported finding evidence that drugs and alcohol may have played a role in the crash. Investigators also say evidence at the scene appeared to have been tampered with in an attempt to prevent it from being discovered.

Based on those findings, the sheriff’s office launched a criminal investigation following the crash.

After completing that investigation, deputies charged Zachary Schwartz with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI less safe, DUI refusal, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office says Zachary Schwartz turned himself in on Monday to face the charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Deputies say it is a tragic case, and officials expressed condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the loss.

