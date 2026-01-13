16-year-old arrested after series of break-ins in Fayette County neighborhood

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in a neighborhood, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the incidents happened over a two-week period beginning December 28, 2025, in and around the Bay Chappell Farms subdivision. The sheriff’s office says the teenager targeted multiple unlocked vehicles, initially taking small personal items before moving on to more valuable property, including electronics and guns.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video connected to the case, which officials say helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen guns, electronics, and most of the personal property taken during the break-ins.

Due to the suspect’s age, the sheriff’s office is not releasing additional details.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office credited cooperation between its Criminal Investigations Division and Uniform Patrol Division for the quick identification of the suspect and the return of property to its rightful owners. Officials also thanked community members who provided video evidence during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is using the case as a reminder about crime prevention, stressing the importance of locking vehicles and removing valuables. Deputies say video evidence shows the teen trying to open locked car doors before moving on, even though he was reportedly carrying tools capable of breaking windows.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement rather than posting about it on social media and to securely store guns and valuables inside their homes.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

