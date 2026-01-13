Woman collects $7K in child support payments from man. The baby wasn’t theirs

A Coweta County woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve for stealing thousands of dollars from a man for child support payments.

Deputies said the child wasn’t hers or the victim’s.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Brya Hardy, 18 of Newnan, requested more than $7,000 in child support payments from the victim.

Hardy and her alleged victim were in a relationship. Deputies said Hardy told the man that she had a child that was his.

She then requested money him to support the child, according to the report.

The investigation started after the victim reported the suspected scam to deputies in early December, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies did not identify the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 770-253-1502.

