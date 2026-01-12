Delta to restart service to Binghamton airport in spring, reversing announced end

ATLANTA — Plans for Delta Air Lines to cease service to the Greater Binghamton Airport in New York have reversed course.

The airport announced on Jan. 9 that after efforts by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, and others, the Atlanta-based airline will restart service to BGM.

“This is a big win for our neighbors, our businesses and everyone who depends on reliable air travel,” the airport said in a statement, adding “we’re especially thankful to Delta for believing in our region and bringing this important service back to Broome County.”

The reversal came about a week after Channel 2 Action News reported Delta planned to end service to Binghamton on Feb. 14.

In an update shared with Channel 2 Action News, Delta confirmed it was working to restore service, though there will still be a pause.

“Delta will restart service to Binghamton (BGM) in spring 2026 following a review of our fleet allocation strategy as we continuously evaluate our network to best align with customer demand,” the company said in a statement. “As previously announced, service to BGM is scheduled to end starting on Feb. 14, 2026,and we appreciate our customer’s patience during this temporary pause in service before flights resume later this spring.”

