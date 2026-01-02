Delta Air Lines to end flights to, from New York airport, refund existing bookings

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will no longer fly to and from the Greater Binghamton Airport in New York starting in February.

According to the airline, service to the New York airport will end with a “final scheduled flight on Feb. 14, 2026 as we adjust our network to best align with customer demand.”

Customers with existing bookings will be reaccommodated, a Delta spokeswoman said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

The airline said it will still serve the region through other airports, including Syracuse, Elmira and Ithaca, “which together offer a broad range of destinations and increased connectivity across Delta’s network.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Delta said Binghamton customers will be able to access Delta service within short driving distances via:

Syracuse (SYR): Service to hubs including ATL, DTW, JFK, LGA, and MSP

Elmira (ELM): Service to DTW

Ithaca (ITH): Service to JFK

In a statement shared by the airport just before the new year, officials said “Air service decisions involve many factors that are outside the control of local airports and communities. We are in active discussions with Delta and are working closely with our state, local, and federal partners to re-establish passenger service as soon as possible.”

The airport statement said they are meeting with other airlines to potentially expand air service and are focused on “providing reliable, accessible air travel options for the people and businesses of the Greater Binghamton region.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group