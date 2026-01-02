Forsyth County church roof, steeple collapse in early morning fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A church near the Cumming Fairgrounds in Forsyth County burned early in the morning on Thursday, around 3 a.m.

Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the sanctuary was heavily damaged in the fire.

Shivers said the roof and steeple collapsed but it is not known yet if the church is a total loss.

The church, located on Tolbert Street, is still under active investigation to find the cause of the fire, according to Shivers.

