Forsyth County church roof, steeple collapse in early morning fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A church near the Cumming Fairgrounds in Forsyth County burned early in the morning on Thursday, around 3 a.m.
Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the sanctuary was heavily damaged in the fire.
Shivers said the roof and steeple collapsed but it is not known yet if the church is a total loss.
The church, located on Tolbert Street, is still under active investigation to find the cause of the fire, according to Shivers.
