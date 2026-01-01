Iconic Atlanta restaurant The Busy Bee signs lease for new location at Centennial Yards

ATLANTA — Historic Atlanta restaurant The Busy Bee signed a lease to open a new location at Centennial Yards.

CIM Group, which owns Centennial Yards, announced the restaurant signed a lease at the Mitchell residential tower and will open a nearly 3,000 square foot location.

Centennial Yards is currently in the midst of a mixed-use redevelopment meant to transform Downtown Atlanta, according to a statement from CIM Group.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“As we continue to build Centennial Yards into Atlanta’s next great neighborhood, we’re extremely proud to welcome The Busy Bee, a legacy restaurant that represents the very best of Atlanta’s history, and hospitality,” Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company, said in a statement. “This lease underscores our vision to create a district that is authentic to Atlanta, where global entertainment meets local culture.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Busy Bee has been a part of the Atlanta dining landscape since 1947, when self-taught cook Lucy Jackson opened the soul food spot in Vine City, according to the restaurant.

In the 1980s, the restaurant was sold to Milton Gates and his daughter Tracy Gates took over in 1987.

The Busy Bee announced in April 2025 it was opening its second location at Atlantic Station, making the Centennial Yards spot its third.

“The Busy Bee has always been about love, tradition, and doing things the right way – slow, from scratch, and with care,” Gates said. “Centennial Yards lets us honor our Downtown Atlanta roots while welcoming new guests to the neighborhood. We’re bringing the same intentional flavors people grew up with, preparing true Southern dishes with seasonal ingredients and trusted farmer relationships that keep our cooking consistent year after year.”

Gates also said the new location at The Mitchell will feature a bar, a first for the restaurant company.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group