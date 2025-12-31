What Georgia laws are taking effect in the New Year?

ATLANTA — A new year’s start means new laws are on the books and officially enforceable.

While plenty of new legislation passed during the 2025 legislative session and took effect as early as July, almost 20 new laws are set to work on New Year’s Day.

Among the new laws taking effect Thursday are the availability of a new Georgia and America First license plate, several reforms to consumer regulations and several changes to Georgia’s state agencies and courts.

Below is a list of the 19 laws that take effect Thursday, and short summaries of how state lawmakers say the legislation is meant to work, as referenced by the Georgia General Assembly.

SB 69: This Act enacts the “Georgia Courts Access and Consumer Protection Act,” which requires persons and entities engaged in litigation financing to register as a litigation financier with the Department of Banking and Finance and provides requirements for such registration. The Act prohibits litigation financing related to any foreign government or foreign nongovernment person or entity designated by the United States Secretary of Commerce as a foreign adversary pursuant to 15 C.F.R. Section 7.4, or any foreign person, foreign principal, or sovereign wealth fund thereof. The Act authorizes the commissioner of banking and finance to prescribe forms and filing fees and provides grounds for denial of registration and for related procedures. The Act prohibits certain activities by litigation financiers and provides for exceptions. The Act provides for joint and several liability for certain litigation financiers regarding costs or monetary sanctions awarded for frivolous litigation. The Act requires the inclusion of indemnity provisions in litigation financing contracts and provides for indemnification by litigation financiers, subject to an exception. The Act provides for consumer protections regarding litigation financing agreements and litigation financing contracts. The Act provides that violations by litigation financiers shall render litigation financing agreements void and unenforceable. The Act provides for criminal penalties and for the commissioner to refer to the Attorney General or the proper prosecuting attorney certain persons for prosecution under the Act. The Act authorizes the department to participate in the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and Registry. The Act authorizes the commissioner to adopt rules and other policies in overseeing the practice of litigation financing. The Act authorizes discovery of certain litigation financing agreements. The Act provides for admissibility of evidence related to seat safety belts in any civil action and further provides that failure of an occupant of a motor vehicle to wear a safety belt shall not be a basis for a cancellation of insurance coverage or for an increased insurance rate.

SB 112: This Act provides that any manufacturer's warranty of an HVAC system installed in residential property that is in effect at the time such property is sold shall automatically transfer to the new owner of such property and shall continue in effect as if the new owner of such property was the original purchaser of the HVAC system. The Act further provides that any manufacturer's, distributor's, or retailer's warranty of an HVAC system shall be effective on the date such system is installed by a licensed contractor and shall not be conditioned upon the registration of such system. The law applies to any warranty of an HVAC system or component thereof that is manufactured and issued, sold, or offered for sale by a manufacturer, distributor, or retailer on or after such date and to any modifications or extensions of any such warranty issued, sold, or offered for sale on or after such date.

This Act provides that any manufacturer’s warranty of an HVAC system installed in residential property that is in effect at the time such property is sold shall automatically transfer to the new owner of such property and shall continue in effect as if the new owner of such property was the original purchaser of the HVAC system. The Act further provides that any manufacturer’s, distributor’s, or retailer’s warranty of an HVAC system shall be effective on the date such system is installed by a licensed contractor and shall not be conditioned upon the registration of such system. The law applies to any warranty of an HVAC system or component thereof that is manufactured and issued, sold, or offered for sale by a manufacturer, distributor, or retailer on or after such date and to any modifications or extensions of any such warranty issued, sold, or offered for sale on or after such date. HB 351: This Act revises the powers and duties of the Board of Natural Resources by removing its power to adopt, promulgate, modify, amend, and repeal rules and regulations establishing the use of a manifest during the generation and handling of special solid waste along with those rules and regulations governing and controlling the handling of special solid waste. The Act revises solid waste permitting and provides for submission of written verification regarding compliance with local zoning and land use regulations. The Act revises the notice requirement for public meetings held regarding municipal solid waste disposal facility site selection or major modification. The Act removes the definition for “special solid waste” and removes outdated terminology.

HB 351: This Act revises the powers and duties of the Board of Natural Resources by removing its power to adopt, promulgate, modify, amend, and repeal rules and regulations establishing the use of a manifest during the generation and handling of special solid waste along with those rules and regulations governing and controlling the handling of special solid waste. The Act revises solid waste permitting and provides for submission of written verification regarding compliance with local zoning and land use regulations. The Act revises the notice requirement for public meetings held regarding municipal solid waste disposal facility site selection or major modification. The Act removes the definition for "special solid waste" and removes outdated terminology.

This Act allows certain court proceedings to be digitally recorded for later transcription, if necessary, in lieu of concurrent transcription. HB 55: This Act adds a third superior court judge to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit and provides for matters related thereto, including provisions for appointment and election, work and duties, compensation, juries, staff, and facilities.

HB 179: This Act allows certain court proceedings to be digitally recorded for later transcription, if necessary, in lieu of concurrent transcription.

HB 55: This Act adds a third superior court judge to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit and provides for matters related thereto, including provisions for appointment and election, work and duties, compensation, juries, staff, and facilities.

SB 199: This Act prohibits the State Ethics Commission from initiating an investigation of a candidate within 60 days of an election. The Act provides that campaign and personal finance disclosure reports for local elected officials shall be filed with the State Ethics Commission rather than locally. The Act provides that a public officer or candidate shall affirm his or her duty to complete all statutorily mandated training and supplemental education for his or her respective office when qualifying for an election to a county governing authority or local board of education. The Act provides for uniform reporting dates for campaigns with respect to all levels of office and provides for registration of various political action committees. The Act requires certain political action committees to maintain bank accounts and provides for detailed disclosure reporting for certain political action committees. The Act amends reporting dates for personal financial disclosure statements for office holders and candidates and lobbyists. The Act revises provisions related to reporting income on personal financial disclosure statements for office holders and provides that the State Ethics Commission shall redact any identifiable home addresses from any records the commission discloses, posts, or releases to the public.

HB 584: This Act reassigns licensing and oversight of drug abuse treatment and education programs, narcotic treatment programs, community living arrangements, and adult residential mental health programs from the Department of Community Health to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The Act provides for the continuation and enforcement of rules and regulations and for the continuation of current, valid licenses issued to drug abuse treatment and education programs, narcotic treatment programs, community living arrangements, and adult residential mental health programs. The Act further provides for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to license, investigate, penalize, and assess drug abuse treatment and education programs, narcotic treatment programs, community living arrangements, and adult residential mental health programs. The Act authorizes the commissioner for such department to order the emergency relocation of residents from such licensee's facilities and the emergency placement of a monitor in such licensee's facilities. The Act further provides for mandatory reporting of abuse or exploitation of a resident or former resident of a community living arrangement.

SB 201: This Act provides increased protection for homeowners entering into contracts with contractors following natural disasters for the repair, replacement, or mitigation of damage to the home caused by the disaster. The Act provides that failure to comply with such requirement is an unfair or deceptive practice in consumer transactions. The Act further prohibits insurers from selling homeowner's insurance policies that allow for the assignment of proceeds to a contractor within one year of a natural disaster which causes damage to the insured's primary residence. The Act amends O.C.G.A. Sections 10-1-393 and 33-6-5. Effective July 1, 2025, except that the amendment to O.C.G.A. Section 33-6-5 is effective January 1, 2026, and applies to all policies issued, delivered, issued for delivery, or renewed in this state on or after such date.

SB 35: This Act increases the minimum notice period required before the nonrenewal of certain residential property insurance policies from 30 to 60 days.

HB 197: This Act requires a private review agent or utilization review entity to contact a patient's treating provider by implementing a callback telecommunications system or utilizing a public website whereby such provider can arrange for scheduled communication at a later time in the event that a clinical peer is unavailable in instances where such private review agent or utilization review entity is questioning the medical necessity of care. The Act further provides for health insurers to implement and maintain a program allowing for the selective application of reductions in prior authorization requirements based on the stratification of healthcare providers' performance and such providers' adherence to evidence based medicine. The Act amends O.C.G.A. Section 33-46-6 and enacts O.C.G.A. Section 33-46-20.1. Effective January 1, 2026, and applicable to all policies or contracts issued, delivered, issued for delivery, or renewed in this state on or after such date.

SB 191: This Act defines "issue date" to mean the date on which the department releases a determination or decision to an interested party by mail, hand delivery, or electronically with such party's consent. The Act provides for the promulgation of rules consistent with due process. The Act further provides for such issue date to be used to establish the finality of any determination or decision made by the department, a hearing officer, or the board of review.

HB 155: This Act revises the annexation dispute resolution process by extending the timeline for appointing an arbitration panel and allowing both the municipality and the county to strike or excuse certain arbitrators. The Act defines the types of land use decisions that are considered "quasi-judicial" and provides for appellate procedures for review of quasi-judicial decisions and zoning decisions. The Act prohibits certain county development authorities from acquiring property in connection with a property tax incentive project within certain municipalities. The Act also requires a county-wide referendum for any municipal annexations based on the length of a street, street right of way, creek, river, railroad, or other public service corporation. Effective July 1, 2025, except that Part I is effective January 1, 2026. Part II applies to all zoning and quasi-judicial decisions occurring on and after such date; provided, however, that no zoning or quasi-judicial decision occurring prior to Dec. 31, 2026, shall be rendered invalid or void if a local government fails to implement the provisions set out in O.C.G.A. 36-66-5.1.

HB 513: This Act permits the continuance of existing local ordinances adopted by local governments prior to May 6, 2024, related to the placement of video surveillance at gas stations. The Act amends criteria related to the county share of funding for jointly funded county-wide services to be borne by unincorporated residents and provides for an annual report thereof. This Act amends O.C.G.A. Sections 36-60-32, 36-70-24, and 36-70-28. Effective July 1, 2025, for purposes of authorizing the continuance of existing local ordinances related to the placement of video surveillance at gas stations as provided by Section 1 of the Act and effective January 1, 2026, for purposes of service delivery strategy criteria.

HB 551: This Act provides for extensive revisions for the process of issuing temporary operating permits for the operation of motor vehicles during the registration process of a motor vehicle. The Act authorizes the issuance of temporary operating permits by third party vendors and standards for the establishment of an electronic issuance system for such permits and includes standards for access and suspension of access to such system. The Act further amends standards for the issuance of master license plates for motor vehicle dealers. The Act authorizes access to Department of Revenue motor vehicle records by certain parties. The Act also revises provisions relating to the immobilization of trespassing vehicles on private property and requires the issuance of a permit in order to conduct such business. The Act prohibits registration of a motor vehicle through a passive entity for purposes of avoiding the payment of ad valorem taxes.

HB 208: This Act provides for the issuance of up to two free license plates to disabled veterans and for specialty license plates honoring the Shepherd Center, Georgia Veterans Service Foundation, Southern University Alumni, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alabama State University, the state parks and historic sites division of the Department of Natural Resources, and the conservation and enhancement of black bass populations. The Act further provides qualifications and application for disabled veterans to receive two free license plates.

SB 291: This Act provides for the manufacture and issuance of a special license plate displaying an image of the American flag and the words "America First". The Act further provides that funds from the sale of such license plate shall be deposited into the general fund. The Act amends O.C.G.A. Section 40-2-86.1. Effective January 1, 2026.

HB 148: This Act enacts the "Public Accountancy Act of 2025," which provides for alternative education and experience options to becoming a certified public accountant. The Act revises provisions related to firms practicing public accountancy to reflect such alternative education and experience options. The Act changes the term "substantial equivalency practice privileges" to "mobility practice privileges."

