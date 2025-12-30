Beloved African American bookstore in Atlanta closing after 35 years in business

ATLANTA — An African American bookstore that’s been an important part of Atlanta for more than three decades is closing.

The owner has spent most of her life showcasing the work of Black authors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nia Damali isn’t one to name-drop, but her photo album is a best-selling author’s who’s who.

“Andrew Young. John Lewis. Jesse Jackson. Susan Taylor. Terry McMillan. T.D. Jakes. All of them,” Damali said as she turned the pages.

They all came to Damali’s Medu Bookstore for signings.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We had a line from the door wrapped all the way around Macy’s,” Damali said.

The bookstore has been in business for 35 years in southwest Atlanta’s Greenbrier Mall.

“I come in here and feel like I’m at home. I really do,” Raymond Kimber said.

He’s a longtime customer who appreciates Damali’s love of African American literature.

Doris Smith admires her commitment to showcasing up-and-coming Black authors.

“And books about people I admire and want to read about,” Smith said.

Damali and novels go way back.

“I was a kid. I just loved reading,” Damali said.

This also includes her love for writing. She’s a published author herself. However, she’s ready to close the book on this chapter of her life.

Retirement is calling.

“Are you gonna miss this?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“A lot! But it’s not over. I know somewhere along the line, I will still do work with the literary community. So, I’m good,” Damali said.

Damali says Medu means “The Power of the Word.” She plans to keep the shop open for a few more months.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group