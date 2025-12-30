15-year-old Conyers girl vanishes after walking away from home

CONYERS, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been missing for weeks, and now her family fears the worst.

Conyers police say Amilyah Higgins walked away from her home on Dec. 11 and disappeared.

Jacqueline Higgins, Amilyah’s mother, tells Washington she hasn’t been able to truly rest since her 15-year-old daughter walked away from the apartment complex and simply vanished.

“Every day, every night, I burn my candles, wishing, hoping she returns,” she said.

Higgins says her daughter, last seen wearing a black jacket with a floral print, pajamas and slippers, simply got up and walked away from their Milstead Road apartment.

