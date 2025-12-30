WATCH: Golf cart getaway fails as Sandy Springs police arrest wanted suspect

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A wanted suspect learned the hard way that a golf cart is no match for police.

Sandy Springs police responded to a local golf course on Christmas Eve after locating a suspect wanted in connection with a previous incident.

When officers approached, police say the suspect tried to take off, using a golf cart to make his escape.

Officers then jumped into nearby golf carts and followed.

Bodycam video released by SSPD shows the unusual chase across the golf course as officers quickly closed the distance. The chase was brief, and officers caught up to the suspect moments later.

Police say the suspect was arrested and no injuries were reported.

The SSPD wants to remind the public that while golf carts are great for getting around the course, they are not an effective getaway vehicle.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

