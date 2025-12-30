New “America First” specialty license plates will be available in Georgia in 2026

ATLANTA (AP) — New specialty vehicle license plates in Georgia will display an image of the American flag with the words “America First.”

The plate will cost $90 the first year and $55 to renew, compared to $20 yearly for a standard license plate.

The new license plate gives people an opportunity to “show your support for President Trump and his movement with every mile you drive,” said Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch, who sponsored the legislation.

“No other state has passed it,” Gooch said. But “I predict other states will copy our legislation next year.”

Several other states also are introducing new patriotic license plates timed to the nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Michigan will have a new red, white and blue license plate. South Carolina will have a liberty flag plate with the words, “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won.”

Pennsylvania got a head start on the celebration earlier this year, printing a “Let Freedom Ring” license plate featuring the Liberty Bell

PHOTOS: Georgia specialty license plates

PHOTOS: Georgia specialty license plates

Georgia license plates Georgia offers hundreds of specialty license plates to choose from. Click through to see some that are available. Note: Some of the specialized license plates are no longer accepting new plates. They are not included. 