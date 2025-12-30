Barricaded suspect was arrested for something he didn’t do, father says

ATLANTA — Quintavious Malcom was arrested during a standoff on Monday afternoon in Alpharetta, linked to a murder investigation from last month that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Malcom’s arrest occurred around 3:30 p.m. at a hotel where he had barricaded himself after federal authorities attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest. He faces several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Clifford Timmons Jr., father of Malcom, expressed his concerns for his son’s safety during the confrontation with law enforcement.

“I didn’t want them to hurt my son and I didn’t want my son to hurt himself,” Timmons said, recalling the tense situation.

Timmons rushed to the scene after receiving a call from his son’s friend. He asked the FBI to allow him to help his son surrender peacefully.

He encouraged his son to turn himself in, saying, “the only thing I did was just tell him turn yourself in, put the gun down, I’m going to get you out of jail.”

According to Timmons, his son responded positively during their phone conversation. “I got you dad, I’m putting it down and he called me on the phone and said I’m ready to come out,” Timmons said. That led to Malcom’s peaceful surrender.⁣⁣⁣

Timmons said he believes his son is innocent of the accusations against him, adding that the situation is devastating for their family.

“He’s mad and angry he’s accused of something he didn’t do,” Timmons stated. “It’s devastating because we lost two kids; he just lost a sister and brother. What I’m going to do now is everything in my will to get my son out of jail.”

Malcom has been booked into the Fulton County Jail and will face proceedings regarding the charges of murder and related offenses.

