Cobb infant on ventilator after catching flu on Christmas, family warning others as cases trend up

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People across the country are getting sick right now, including in Georgia.

There are nearly five million flu cases reported nationwide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks flu activity across the United States week-by-week.

Right now, Georgia is in the high range for cases.

The virus is landing many in the hospital, including a Cobb County infant, who is now in the ICU.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke to the infant’s family and a pediatrician about what happened and how to prevent illness during flu season.

Sara Stoesz, the infant’s aunt, spoke to McCowan about how Christmas took a turn.

“They put him in ICU on a ventilator,” Stoesz said.

For four-month-old Oliver from Acworth, what was a fever on Christmas Day has left him in serious condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

“As soon as they got there, they took his vitals and rushed him back to a room,” Stoesz said. “She got a test back within an hour that he was flu-A positive and right after that, they came back and said he’s also positive for RSV.”

Now, Stoesz says her nephew Oliver, who is typically a chill, happy baby, also has pneumonia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health shows positive influenza A tests have been climbing week-by-week, and still are.

“We had that brief period where it got chilly right after thanksgiving,” Dr. Tim Paul at Tanner Health said. “A lot of people came together for the holiday and now here you are a month, two to four weeks later, where you start to see it blossom. So we’re just getting a big influx.”

It’s landing many people in the hospital.

“The little babies and older folks are at risk,” Paul told Channel 2 Action News.

For Oliver, Stoesz said no one else in the family has tested positive and while they’re praying for his quick recovery, they’re warning others.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a runny nose or a cough, it doesn’t matter if it’s not a big deal to you or me,” Stoesz said. “If you’re sick, stay home. To us it’s just a cold, to them it could literally take their life.”

Hospitals are seeing an influx of patients.

A metro area hospital told Channel 2 Action News that they’re looking for spaces that are safe to treat patients.

