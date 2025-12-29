Virginia Highlands staple Murphy’s sold to father-son chef duo

ATLANTA — An Atlanta and Virginia Highlands fixture was sold to new owners after 45 years as a family business, but it’ll remain in the restaurant’s family in a way.

Tom Murphy sold Murphy’s Restaurant to Gregg and Matt McCarthy, a father-son chef duo. They’ll officially take over on Jan. 5, 2026.

“It has been an amazing journey owning Murphy’s and working with some of the best culinary talent in the industry. I am forever grateful for all the loyal guests through the years and what this community has given me,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is time to pass the torch to a group that shares the same values and commitment to excellence, while I continue to evolve and explore new opportunities by staying active in the business and creative worlds.”

Murphy’s Restaurant opened in 1980 as a class project while Murphy was studying at Georgia State University.

At the time, Murphy wanted to develop a concept for a “neighborhood delicatessen” for a feasibility study. When Murphy got a bank loan to bring the idea to life, he turned it into a bona fide business, according to a family spokesperson.

Chef Matt McCarthy joined Murphy’s as executive chef in June 2023. His father, Gregg, worked as executive chef at the restaurant from 2005 to 2009, bringing him “full circle” back to Murphy’s, a statement on the sale said.

“We are very excited to be part of this new chapter of Murphy’s,” the McCarthys said in a statement. “For many Atlantans and visitors alike, Murphy’s represents a reliable and beloved spot, whether for brunch, wine tastings, dinner, bakery treats, or just casual nights out. Its location and longevity have made it a cornerstone of the Virginia-Highland community, blending local history, social gathering, and consistent culinary quality.”

