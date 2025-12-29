Farm Burger closing in Virginia-Highland

ATLANTA — The Virginia-Highland location of Farm Burger will close at the end of December after five years to make way for a new restaurant from Chef Myles Moody and sommelier Rachael Pack, the owners behind neighboring Kinship Butcher & Sundry.

Prior to Farm Burger, the building, once a former gas station, housed a location of Yeah Burger, which closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Farm Burger co-founder George Frangos said that it took he and his business partner “five minutes to decide” their interest when they toured the vacated property at the corner of Virginia and North Highland avenues.

Within a year of opening in Virginia-Highland, Farm Burger reintroduced a farmers market back to the neighborhood, hosted in restaurant’s parking lot.

“We’re very pleased with the stamp we put on that and [the] re-energizing of Virginia-Highland post-COVID” Frangos told Rough Draft.

In addition to grass-fed beef burgers, Farm Burger is known for serving pasture-raised meats, chicken sandwiches, and seasonal salads.

Closing the Virginia-Highland Farm Burger, however, wasn’t an easy decision, but one that made sense for everyone involved, Frangos added.

“We really do love the community and the neighborhood. I’ve known Rachael and Myles since they opened, and they’ve been talking about this project and restaurant going back two years,” Frangos said. “There are times we talked about collaborating on their project, and [we] just decided in the end to support them and help them do what they want right here in the neighborhood.”

