FedEx facility in metro Atlanta evacuated for fire

AUSTELL, Ga. — A FedEx facility was evacuated on Monday morning as crews worked to put out a fire.

A video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a large amount of smoke and flames at the facility on 7585 Factory Shoals Road.

The Cobb County Fire Department responded to the scene and said the building was evacuated. The fire is now out and people are returning to the building, according to a fire spokesperson.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to FedEx for more information.

We have a crew at the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group