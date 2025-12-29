Vehicle drives on Little Five Points sidewalk, damaging buildings

ATLANTA — A late-night crash on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points on Sunday caused damage to some businesses but thankfully resulted in no injuries.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., captured on video by bystanders.

Witness Megen Chey told Channel 2’s Cory James she recorded the chaotic scene, describing how she and her friends had to run and jump over barricades as the speeding vehicle crash occurred.

This crash led to significant damage to a nearby body-piercing shop.

The driver was taken into custody by Atlanta police, who arrived shortly after the incident.

Chey stated that the driver was wearing a Little Five Pub shirt at the time of the crash, indicating she might have been on duty before the incident.

Chey described her shock during the occurrence, saying, “My reaction was girl stop you are stuck and you’re surrounded by people who are breaking window like know when to take an L.”

She provided a vivid account of the chaotic moments as she yelled at the driver to exit the vehicle.

Reflecting on the incident, Chey expressed relief that no one was injured.

She noted, “Frankly if that parking meter had not been there she probably would have been facing a manslaughter charge instead of a DUI.”

The tenants of the local businesses in the area are left to deal with the repercussions of the crash, which occurred in an area typically known for its lively atmosphere.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and further details about the driver’s charges are expected to be clarified in the coming days. Local business owners are assessing the damages and seeking repairs to resume normal operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group