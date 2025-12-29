Georgia armed robbery suspect found hiding in dumpster near police station

CENTRE, Ala. — Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgia. One of them was found hiding in a dumpster near a police station.

The Centre Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama arrested Jeffrey Lemar Smith, 23, on Sunday. Smith and two other accomplices are connected to an armed robbery that occurred in Floyd County.

Officials said they found Smith hiding in a dumpster on West Main Street near Watson Drive. That intersection is right by the Centre Police Department headquarters.

Deputies and officers spent several hours searching the area for the other two suspects, who investigators believe left the area.

Smith has been charged with attempt to elude and faces other charges in Floyd County. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Floyd County police for his charges and the names of the other two suspects who remain on the run.

