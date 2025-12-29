Delta flight returns to Atlanta after engine problem detected

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Delta flight to Jacksonville, Florida, returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

Delta flight DL2627 returned to the airport after an issue with the engine was detected.

The Boeing 757 aircraft had 191 passengers and six crew on board.

According to FlightAware, the flight took off at 4:22 p.m. and returned to Atlanta at 5:25 p.m.

The flight will continue to Jacksonville International Airport later Sunday evening on a different aircraft.

Delta issued a statement about flight:

As the safety of our customers and our people is of the utmost importance, the flight crew of Delta flight DL2627 followed procedures to return to Atlanta after they observed an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines. The flight landed safely in Atlanta, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels. — Delta Air Lines

