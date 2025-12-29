FBI says suspect in custody after hotel barricade situation, man was wanted for murder

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Federal agents say a man is now in custody after efforts to serve a warrant turned into a barricade situation.

The FBI told Channel 2’s Cory James that the suspect was in custody just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the FBI, a wanted subject from Atlanta was at a hotel in Alpharetta.

When federal agents went to serve an arrest warrant, the man “held up in a room by himself.”

The FBI told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect who barricaded himself inside the hotel was wanted for murder.

The man, who has not been identified, surrender himself and no one was harmed, according to federal agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group