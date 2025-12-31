$1 million fentanyl bust stops ring selling drugs across several metro counties

ATLANTA — More than 8 kilos of fentanyl, with an estimated value of $1 million, is now off the streets.

According to law enforcement, the drug bust went down in early December, but we are now getting a first look at the fentanyl agents found stashed inside a home in Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say the dealers then sold the drugs throughout several counties, including Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, and Carroll counties.

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force also arrested 10 people they believe were connected to this drug ring.

How agents made the million-dollar bust, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News, following the football game.

©2025 Cox Media Group