Atlanta moves on from Peach Drop with drone show

ATLANTA — New Year’s Eve security plans will fall into place overnight from metro Atlanta to North Georgia.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reports Atlanta’s Peach Drop celebration is usually one of the largest. However, this year, the city is spreading the crowd out. The new approach is supposed to make the night safer.

“I think it will be good,” said Lakesha Henry.

She from Atlanta, and she’s used to the celebration each year that draws a crowd to one location downtown.

This year, she should be able to look up in the sky at 11:45 p.m. and see a digital drone show. The drones will take off from Midtown, Downtown and North Westside neighborhoods. Then, when the clock strike midnight, a firework shows are set to start simultaneously in neighborhoods across the city.

City staff said the new midnight moment is accessible to more people and strengthens public safety.

“I think that’ll be the safest thing,” said Henry. “I feel like once crowds group up, it becomes a lot of commotion and things going on like that. So, spreading people out will make it a peaceful New years for Atlanta.”

“I think things will be safer,” said Chris Rich.

Rich is CEO of Hawque Protection Group. That’s a private security company that serves apartment complexes, shopping centers, restaurants, subdivisions and individuals.

“I do think that our city and the chief here, they have been proactive on getting ahead of, whether it’s a spike in crime or terroristic threats,” said Rich. “It does feel very different in a better way.”

The city expects the new tradition to draw more people to restaurants, rooftops and back yard private parties.

Rich said he and his team have been preparing staff and aligning resources for weeks now during an already busy holiday season.

“Any holiday, especially New Years, crime spikes,” said Rich.

Atlanta Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday night ahead of the celebration. It said if you park on the street, clean out your car and lock it. If you go out, get a sober driver. More officers will be patrolling individual neighborhoods because the crowd will not be clumped up downtown.

“I think things will be safer if you do plan for it,” said Rich.

Locals like Henry are excited to see how the new show looks from their street.

Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement:

We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment. Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are. — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

While the drone Peach will be most visible to Downtown and Midtown, residents citywide can step outside, gather in their neighborhoods, visit local rooftops or meet in backyards to watch the synchronized fireworks and celebrate the New Year together.

If you have an obstructed view by trees, support local Atlanta businesses that may have an elevated view / rooftop deck, or join friends or family who may have an elevated view.

For individuals sensitive to loud noises

The fireworks will begin promptly at midnight and last approximately 12 minutes

Those who may be impacted (including individuals with PTSD, autism, sensory sensitivities, or anxiety) may wish to use earplugs or noise-reducing headphones

If possible, move to a quiet indoor space during the display

General safety reminders

This is a city-authorized fireworks display managed by licensed professionals

Please do not call 911 to report the fireworks unless there is an emergency

For general questions, residents may contact ATL 311

Be aware of startled pets or individuals who may need additional support during this time

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group