Monks walking for peace visit Decatur, talk about forgiveness

DECATUR, Ga. — Crowds were in a frenzy as “monk mania” made its way to DeKalb County. Hundreds lined the streets and filled a park where the Buddhist monks spoke about peace and forgiveness. It was all a part of the monks’ 2,300-mile Walk For Peace journey to Washington D.C.

“So let us all put our left hand over our heart,” Venerable Monk Bhikku Pannakra told the huge crowd at Rainbow Park. The Buddhist monk then asked them to put their right hand over their left hand and “Close our eyes.”

He then asked the crowd to think about the pain they put their parents through without apologizing. “This is the time where we all are going to ask for forgiveness from our parents,” Pannakra

People prayed as the monks also urged them to remember that peace is the answer to all problems.

Before that the crowd that lined the streets were excited as the monks walked to Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center.

“Thank you. Thank you,” they shouted.

Police had to block people from getting too close to the monks in their efforts to get pictures and videos.

People like Andrea Harrison said too many people are treating the monks like celebrity.

“I don’t believe that’s what they want and not why they did it is for the celebrity of it all. We’re making it into that. But I don’t believe that’s what they’re looking for,” she said.

Harrison says the monks are all about peace, not popularity.

Ella Johnson, 11, said she’s not here for the monk’s celebrity but because of their message about peace.

“If there was a world without peace, it would be crazy,” she said.

Some here said these gatherings are helping in so many ways.

“I’m learning through the people that I’m with and meeting through this and the monks that I need to focus on the here and the now,” Sarah Hunsberger said.

The monks are headed to other locations, including Gwinnett County and Athens.

You can go to Walk For Peace online and follow their journey. They plan to hold a peace rally at the White House once they reach Washington D.C. in February.

