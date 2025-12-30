Family claims Delta international flight was infested with bed bugs

WEST VIRGINIA — A family is suing Delta Air Lines and one of its partner airlines, claiming they were bitten by bed bugs during an international flight to Europe.

An experience they say was made worse by how flight attendants handled the situation.

According to the lawsuit, filed Dec. 18 in Virginia, the family’s trip began without issue on March 21, when they boarded a Delta flight from Roanoke, Va., to Atlanta. From there, they connected to a flight to Amsterdam operated by Dutch airline KLM, which was booked through Delta.

About two hours into the transatlantic flight, the lawsuit says Mrs. Garcia began feeling like bugs were crawling on her skin and that she was being bitten.

The complaint includes photos that appear to show bugs on her sweater and on an airline napkin. Images of bite marks on the family, including their children, are also included in the filing. The parents say they and their children were bitten during the flight.

The lawsuit states that when Mrs. Garcia and Dr. Albuquerque alerted flight attendants, they were urged to keep their voices down to avoid causing what was described as a “panic” on the plane.

The family claims a flight attendant also warned them not to tell other passengers or risk missing their connecting flight.

After arriving in Europe, the family sought medical treatment and later contacted a physician in the United States for further guidance. Once back home, they received medical clearance, but say recovery was slow and painful. The lawsuit describes large welts, rashes, and lasting scars as a result of the alleged bites.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to both airlines for comment. Delta Air Lines released a statement saying:

“As this pending litigation eventually states, the allegations at issue relate to flights not operated by Delta Air Lines. Delta will review the complaint and respond accordingly in due course.”

Channel 2 Action News is still awaiting a response from KLM, the airline that operated the transatlantic flight.

The family is requesting a jury trial and is seeking at least $200,000 in damages.

