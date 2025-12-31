Suspect shot, killed after police say he smashed into patrol car, pointed gun at officers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Gwinnett County ended with a suspect shot and killed by police. Officers pulled their guns after they say the suspect pointed a gun at them.

The shooting happened on Peachtree Industrial Blvd near Winters Chapel Road overnight. Police shut down the road for the investigation, which the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now taken over.

Gwinnett County police said officers tried to pull over a driver in an SUV that was wanted in another jurisdiction. Investigators said the driver rammed the SUV into an officer’s patrol car and tried to run.

Police said he jumped over the center median and they only went a couple hundred feet when an officer deployed his Taser, which was unsuccessful.

Officers said the suspect fell to the ground, but grabbed a gun and pointed it at officers. At least two officers fired at the suspect, who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt. Investigators have not identified the suspect or where he was wanted.

