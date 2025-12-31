Woman in bra accused of DUI, leading police on high-speed chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is facing serious charges because police say she led them on a high-speed chase while drunk.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports police say the speeds reached nearly 100 mph.

Once police believed she had alcohol in the car they say they had to slow her down before a disaster happened.

Dash cam video shows Suwanee police on the tail of a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 85 before a PIT maneuver brings the chase to an end.

“That’s when it was determined that the officers needed to end that pretty quickly,” said Capt. Robert Thompson of Suwanee Police.

Suwanee police say 36-year-old Jayde Lewis hopped into the driver’s seat of the car at a QuickTrip Saturday around 2 a.m.

The 911 call said a woman was running around wearing a bra and creating a disturbance, then an officer saw her throw a glass bottle from the car.

Thompson says officers couldn’t let her risk crashing into someone.

“Anybody driving under influence is going to put anybody in the public at risk,” Thompson said.

Police say she led officers onto I-85 southbound near Lawrenceville Suwanee Road hitting speeds of 96 mph.

An officer did a pit maneuver near the old Peachtree Road exit.

Video shows how the woman jumped out and ran into the woods where officers caught up with her.

Police say they found prescription pills without a label and an open bottle of liquor in the car.

No one was hurt, and officers say they’re always on the lookout for those who get behind the wheel under the influence.

“They’re putting everybody at risk including themselves, the officers, other vehicles on the roadway,” Thompson said.

She faces multiple felony charges for the chase and police say she was also uncooperative after her arrest.

She remains in jail until she can post her bond.

