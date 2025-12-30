Georgia near top in nation for ICE arrests this year, leaving lasting effects on families

ATLANTA — Georgia saw the 4th most ICE arrests in 2025, according to data from the Deportation Data Project.

Ice took more than 8,000 people into custody, trailing only Texas, California, and Florida for the total number of arrests.

For the families caught in the middle, it has been a year of hardship.

“I miss his touch. I miss his warm embrace,” Mildred Pierre said.

It’s been nearly 12 months since Mildred Pierre last saw her fiancé as a free man. On Jan. 15th, she says ICE cornered her and Rodney Taylor close to their home.

Since then, he has been in ICE custody.

“It was very devastating. It’s been a very cold house since then,” Pierre said.

Rodney Taylor first came to America at the age of two, needing medical help. The double amputee became a barber.

However, because of a burglary charge when he was 16, that the family says was pardoned in 2010, ICE took the 47-year-old into custody.

“ICE is not honoring this pardon. They’re not looking at this pardon as something that was given to him,” Pierre said.

According to the Deportation Data Project, Georgia had the 4th most arrests in the country by ICE, 8,742, slightly ahead of DC/Virginia.

“Georgia has had a very large illegal alien population. It’s really not a surprise that we would be one of the top states for any kind of targeted enforcement action,” Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said.

He says the administration is enforcing the laws, getting bad actors out, while delivering on a campaign promise.

“It’s not the fault of the government for enforcing the law. It’s the fault of that individual for refusing to follow our law,” McKoon said.

This year, Georgia saw massive operations like those at the Hyundai plant. The state also saw its share of protests.

“I think about, you know, families that are suffering like mine financially, emotionally, physically,” Pierre said.

Mildred will go another month without her fiancé by her side as they wait for the legal process to play out.

Georgia will finish the year as one of the top states in the nation for ICE arrests.

“So my hope is for change. I’m hoping that 2026 pivots from 2025,” Pierre said.

“If you think that because somebody broke a law and got away with it for a certain period of time, there should be no penalty, then you need to go make that case,” McKoon said.

Channel 2 Action News did reach out to ICE for comment, but they didn’t comment in time for the first airing of this story. This story will update if one is sent.

Taylor’s family is trying to get help as he is still in custody. You can help them out at this GoFundMe.

