Metro Atlanta county reports 60% uptick in flu-related 911 calls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Flu cases are on the rise across Georgia and one metro Atlanta county says it’s noticing more flu-related calls to 911.

DeKalb County and American Medical Response are reporting that flu-related calls have increased by nearly 60% over the past few weeks.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Georgia is in the “very high” category for flu cases.

Dr. Gerad Troutman, associated chief medical officer for AMR said most flu cases can be treated with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications.

“However, we are seeing an increase in more serious cases. It is important for residents to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe or worsen quickly, especially for older adults, young children, and individuals with compromised immune systems,” Troutman said.

When should someone with flu symptoms seek more medical attention? Troutman says to call if you are experiencing:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or persistent pressure

Sudden dizziness, confusion or severe weakness

Severe or prolonged vomiting

Flu symptoms that improve but return with a high fever or worsening cough

“For those 911 callers in DeKalb County who might have less severe symptoms, dispatchers can connect eligible callers with the 911 Nurse Navigation service,” Troutman said. “A licensed nurse can help direct you to the most appropriate care, such as a virtual doctor visit or even an urgent care referral.”

