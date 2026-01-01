Drones and fireworks help ring in 2026 across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta reimagines its New Year’s Eve celebration with a unique show in the sky on Wednesday night visible from different vantage points across downtown, midtown, and westside neighborhoods.

This year, they brought in drones and fireworks to ring in 2026, straying from the traditional Peach Drop celebration that drew thousands to Underground Atlanta in downtown.

“It is very exciting for me,” said Jack McDermott with Firefly Drone Shows.

McDermott and his team at Firefly Drone Shows spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco as they prepared to send hundreds of drones into the sky.

“I’m not going to spoil it too much, but, yes, there’s definitely a peach, and we’ll say it is a drop and a quick little countdown with a formation right into New Year’s,” McDermott said about the show.

At midnight, neighborhoods across the city got to see a synchronized firework and drone show for one special, shared moment.

City staff said the new model would make the New Year’s celebration accessible to more people, and it’s a modern approach to security.

The show was supposed to be safer than gathering a crowd in one specific spot.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Probably a smart move. I think it will be a really good decision for the city,” Tracey Featherson told Francisco.

She and her friends bundled up to look at the sky and see the new type of midnight moment the city was offering.

“I want the full experience. So, we’re getting a drone show and fireworks,” Featherson said.

“While the drone Peach will be most visible to Downtown and Midtown, residents citywide can step outside, gather in their neighborhoods, visit local rooftops, or meet in backyards to watch the synchronized fireworks and celebrate the New Year together,” the city said in a statement about the show.

Meanwhile, in Cobb County, people flocked to The Battery to ring in the new year there.

Jason Green told Channel 2’s Cory James that this was his first time spending New Year’s Eve there.

“I wanted to take her out and show her a good time,” Green said, talking about spending the evening with his girlfriend. “I think it’s good whenever you can get people together like this, free, and anybody can show up and have a good time.”

The annual bash brought thousands out to Truist Park to enjoy live music while waiting for the strike of midnight to ring in 2026 with a fireworks show.

“I think it’s nice that everybody is here, all types of people,” Angele Pacheco from Roswell said.

Nick Tullock said this was his family’s fourth year coming to The Battery.

“It’s been amazing,” Tullock said.

He said it was the perfect event for all of them because they can enjoy the fun but also make sure their 8- and 6-year-olds are not out too late.

“We can’t let them stay up till midnight, but it’s been a really fun experience,”

Along with the fireworks, there was also a 360-degree photo experience for the crowd.

For Green, he said there was one big thing that he was waiting for.

“Kissing my girlfriend at 12 o’clock,” he said.

Along with the entertainment, there was free parking until noon on Thursday, so people could get home safely and not drive.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco and Cory James contributed to this article.

©2025 Cox Media Group