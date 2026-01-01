3 Georgia Lottery players win $1 million to start the new year

ATLANTA — A few Georgia Lottery players may not have to worry about eating their black-eyed peas and collard greens on New Year’s Day.

They are already lucky winners to start off 2026.

The Georgia Lottery announced that three players in College Park, Grovetown and Lawrenceville have each won $1 million. They were randomly selected as part of the lottery’s second chance drawing.

The Georgia Lottery informed the winners at the strike of midnight as they rang in the new year.

“What an exciting start to the new year. We look forward to celebrating many more winners and special moments as we work diligently throughout the year to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

Georgia Lottery players who win prizes of $250,000 or more can remain anonymous under state law.

