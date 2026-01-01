‘Hurt and broken’: Georgia acid attack victim on phone with her mom when it happened, friend says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The best friend of a woman who survived an acid attack gave insight into her recovery and what’s next for the victim.

Police have not arrested the man who randomly attacked Ashley Wasielewski at a park in Savannah.

Her friend describes the moments before the attack LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

She is originally from Cobb County. During visits in her hometown, she often came to The Battery with her best friend, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.

She was released from the burn unit and is now recovering at a center in Augusta.

Her best friend, Connor Milam, said she was on the phone with her mom, when she was attacked.

“When you look at your best friend you’ve known for 25 years and that person’s not there right now - she’s so hurt and broken,” Milam said.

With third-degree burns over more than 50% of Wasielewski’s body, her friends still found a way to make her smile as she sat in a hospital bed.

“It’s just a flood of emotions constantly trying to keep her in the best spirits we can. She’s a strong person,” Milam said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help with medical and other long-term expenses for her recovery.

