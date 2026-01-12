16-year-old found at school with gun reported ‘lost’ by Atlanta Police

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Upson County deputies have charged a 16-year-old student who was found with a gun in his backpack.

The student set off the weapon detection system as he walked into Upson Lee High School on Monday.

In a statement, Thomaston-Upson Schools said the situation was “addressed immediately” and that “at no time were students or staff in danger.”

The gun, identified as a Ruger .380 caliber pistol, had been reported as “lost” by Atlanta police, according to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have charged the teen with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a handgun while under the age of 18 and theft of lost property.

Officials have not identified the student.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” the district said. “We appreciate the continued support of our families and community as we work together to keep our schools safe.”

