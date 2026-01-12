Georgia baby diagnosed with measles

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health says it has confirmed its first case of measles for 2026.

According to DPH, the case is a baby who is too young to receive the routine measles vaccine.

“The baby, who acquired the virus while traveling internationally, lives in the Coastal Health District,” DPH said.

That district covers the area around Savannah, including Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.

Health officials are now working to identify people who may have had contact with the child and been exposed to measles.

“Measles is very contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” DPH said. “The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.”

Symptoms of the virus usually appear between seven to 14 days after exposure, according to health officials.

Virus symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and water eyes, then a rash of red dots that start at the head before spreading across the body.

The Health Department said the MMR vaccine, which covers measles, mumps and rubella, is safe and effective and encouraged parents with questions about the vaccine to consult their doctors.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15 months old.

A single vaccine dose is recommended for babies six to 11 months old when traveling internationally, followed by two additional doses after first birthdays, DPH said.

