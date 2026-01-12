New Georgia legislative session starts today. Which issues will be the focus for 2026?

ATLANTA — Georgia state lawmakers will gather under the Gold Dome on Monday to begin the 2026 legislative session.

The opening of the general assembly means a flurry of new proposals and bills that could bring major impacts across Georgia.

Taxes will be a big issue with Republicans in control of both the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate wanting to cut them.

The priorities for state Democrats include affordability and healthcare.

Lawmakers will begin debating proposals and bills in both chambers when the gavel is hit at 10 a.m.

