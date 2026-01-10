Will it finally happen? Lawmakers plan to introduce bill to legalize gambling in Georgia once again.

ATLANTA — Hoosier and Ducks fans could legally bet on the Peach Bowl on Friday night, but only in their home states where online sports betting is legal.

Some Georgia lawmakers are going to push to legalize it yet again.

Regardless of who fans were rooting for, both sides admitted they enjoy online sports betting back home, where it’s legal.

“I enjoy making a lot of money off of it, so the fact that it doesn’t hurt is what I wouldn’t enjoy about it,” Indiana fan Andrew Hess said.

Oregon fan Mike Chandler told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he tried it and didn’t much like it.

“Yeah, I’ve done it. I lost my butt, so I don’t do it anymore,” Chandler said.

Georgia lawmakers will once again consider legalizing gambling, particularly online sports betting.

Channel 2 Action News was there in October when a House committee heard testimony from both sides.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Mack Parnell has long been a vocal opponent of gambling and points to the recent NBA gambling scandal as another reason lawmakers should not pass it.

“This is yet another reminder that when it comes to predatory gambling, sports betting and the associated industries, the only way to win is not to play,” Parnell said.

But Gwinnett Republican State Rep. Matt Reeves thinks revenue from online sports betting could be in the billions and help benefit lottery-funded education.

“We got the peach bowl here today with these two states who are benefiting for their kids’ education, whereas Georgia is not getting a dollar from it, even though millions of Georgians are placing bets,” Reeves said.

Indiana grad student William Dixon is a huge fan, and though he can’t bet in Georgia, he admitted to Elliot that he bet on the game before he got to Atlanta.

“I was in Vegas last weekend for New Year’s. So, all my bets were placed when I was there with my family on vacation,” Reeves said.

This year, supporters are trying to get a bill passed allowing Georgia voters to vote on a constitutional amendment allowing gambling.

Every year, we ask, “Is this the year?”

So far, every year, the answer has been no.

