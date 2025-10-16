Could this year be the year Georgia legalizes gambling?

ATLANTA — State lawmakers could allow Georgia voters to decide if they want to legalize gambling.

After years of debate, lawmakers are pretty sure it would take a constitutional amendment to legalize it in Georgia.

That would require the approval of Georgia voters, but only if lawmakers allow that vote.

Every year, we ask state lawmakers if this is the year Georgia legalizes gambling, and this year is no different.

And every year, the measure fails in the general assembly.

But at the final hearing of the House Gaming Committee on Thursday, both Republicans and Democrats seemed to be on the same page.

Watkinsville Republican Marcus Wiedower is the committee chair and thinks, maybe it’s time.

“In the state of Georgia, we’re all going to have to decide, ultimately, let the voters decide if they want to participate in it, but I think, within a legal framework, that would be proper,” Wiedower told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Casino gambling and horse racing may have a tougher road, but there is a chance lawmakers could support legalizing online sports betting.

It already has the support of all the major Atlanta sports teams.

But the Public Health Advocacy Institute’s Dr. Harry Levant, himself a recovering gambling addict, told these lawmakers that online sports gambling is potentially dangerous, and if Georgia approves it, it should do so with lots and lots of regulations.

“I defer to your wisdom and the wisdom of the body that you represent to decide if, when, and how, but if you’re going to do it, you must put this forward as an issue of public health,” Levant said.

But sports betting does have some Republican support, and the support of Democrats like Jonesboro’s Yasmin Neal.

“There are a lot of benefits that we can have that will benefit our children. So, for me, with the proper regulation, absolutely I support it,” Neal told Elliot.

The committee will make its recommendations to the full House in January.

