Head of PGA Tour gaming division advocates to state lawmakers to allow gambling in Georgia

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour is urging Georgia lawmakers to approve sports betting, joining other major Atlanta sports teams in the push for legalization.

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Tour Championship at East Lake, the head of the PGA Tour’s gaming division appeared before Georgia lawmakers to advocate for sports betting.

This move aligns with the efforts of Atlanta’s professional sports teams, including the Falcons, Braves, Hawks and Atlanta United, who have consistently supported the legalization of sports betting via apps.

“This is a way to get the core fan engaged longer on our sport,” said Scott Warfield, head of the PGA Tour’s gaming division. “They engage more with our content and follow the tournaments closely.”

The House Study Committee on Gaming is currently reviewing the potential for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia.

Despite repeated failures over the past decade, there is renewed interest due to a proposal to eliminate the state income tax, which would necessitate new revenue streams.

A similar initiative in North Carolina generated over $110 million in revenue through a combination of licensing fees and taxes on bets.

Warfield emphasized that gambling could attract a younger demographic to golf.

“This attracts a 35- to 44-year-old fan base to come in, have a five-dollar bet on the end of the tournament yesterday and find out what great story lines we have on the PGA Tour,” Warfield said.

However, not everyone supports the push for sports betting.

“But I’m sure you can use that same justification for fentanyl, for prostitution, for recreational marijuana use,” Mike Griffin from the Baptist Mission Board said.

The study committee will meet two more times before presenting its findings to the General Assembly.

