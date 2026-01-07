Lawmakers want to do away with the State Income Tax, but others worry the math doesn’t add up

ATLANTA — A Senate study committee wants Georgia to eliminate the state income tax, and it thinks it has found a way to do that over the next six years.

But state Democrats, and some Republicans, worry whether the state will still have enough money to fund itself.

The study committee vote went right down party lines.

It’s recommending the state begin a six-year process to eliminate the state income tax, but the process would begin next year.

Under the plan, single filers who make under $50,000 a year, or joint filers who make under $100,000, would not be taxed at all.

For those who make more than that, their first $50,000 or $100,000 would be state income tax-free.

Eventually, everyone’s income tax would end.

Committee chair state Sen. Blake Tillery thinks this can work and make it through both chambers.

“I think it’ll be very fast and obviously, this is something we want to move through the session, make sure the House has time to look at it,” Tillery said.

But in order for this to work, Tillery said lawmakers must cut up to 10% of the special tax credits and incentives Georgia uses to lure businesses to the state, something that could see some pushback from lawmakers who want those businesses in their districts.

Over in the House, where lawmakers are focused more on property tax reform, Speaker Jon Burns said he wasn’t sure the Senate’s math added up to cover the $16 billion the state pays for essential services, but he was willing to listen.

“We need to make sure we can continue to do, provide those services, health care, public safety, education, all the things we’ve talked about that make Georgia and continue to make Georgia the very best place to live, work,” Burns said.

Atlanta Democratic state Sen. Nan Orrock worried the state is already underfunding many agencies.

“We could talk all day about the needs that we have as a state for investing to serve our citizens. This proposal does not address those,” Orrock said.

The governor’s office sent a statement saying that they’re not ready to comment on pending legislation, but added that he will be rolling out his budget and legislative agenda next week during the State of the State address.

