Bird flu found at Georgia commercial poultry farm, state’s first case of 2026

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday the state’s first positive bird flu case for 2026.

Officials said bird flu was found in a commercial flock in Walker County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The producer first noticed signs on Sunday and samples were collected on Monday, which testified positive later that night. Agriculture officials have placed other commercial poultry farms within a 6.2 mile radius under quarantine.

“Our staff is working around the clock to prevent any further spread, protect our state’s poultry flock, and ensure minimal impact to other producers and Georgia consumers,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Harper activated the department’s emergency management team to the production site on Tuesday. The team took care of depopulating and disposing the flock before cleaning and disinfecting the area.

“The affected premises housed approximately 71,264 broiler breeders, and operations are expected to continue throughout the week,” according to the department.

The surveillance testing for other farms under quarantine will last for at least two weeks.

The case in Walker County is Georgia’s fourth bird flu case in a commercial flock since the national outbreak started four years ago.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group