New Trader Joe’s opens in metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — People who live in Johns Creek will have a new option on their grocery shopping lists.

Trader Joe’s opens on Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road Thursday morning following a 9 a.m. grand opening celebration. The store hired 30 team members and brought in employees from the other locations

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trader Joe’s will anchor a mixed-used development called the Medley, which is slated to open on Oct. 29.

The project will span over 164,000 square feet of retail space along with 833 luxury townhomes and apartments, a boutique hotel and outdoor plaza.

Trader Joe’s, which is based in California, now operates 11 locations throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Official say they plan to build three more Georgia locations within the next few years.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group