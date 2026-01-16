Cold air and the possibility of wintry mix, snow in parts of Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — The cold air will stick around throughout the weekend, bringing the possibility of snow in parts of the state.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said moisture coming up from the Gulf will bring the chance for some snow showers.

“At first it’s cold rain in South Georgia, but then as the temperatures fall, that moisture pushes farther north and changes over to a wintry mix and snow in parts of middle Georgia by Sunday morning,” Nitz said.

Nitz said there will be limited moisture across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

“It will be cold enough for snow, but there just won’t be the moisture across our area,” Nitz said.

Nitz said there is the possibility of a few flakes and flurries across the south metro Sunday morning, but the main area that will see any wintry precipitation will be middle and southeast Georgia on Sunday morning.

Everything will move out and dry out by Sunday evening.

