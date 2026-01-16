WATCH: Father drove off, left 2 children on I-85 after hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed his truck, drove away from the scene and later left his two daughters on the side of Interstate 85.

According to Gwinnett County police, officers were called on Nov. 4 to 1575 Indian Trail Lilburn Road after reports of a man standing next to a heavily damaged truck. When officers arrived, they made contact with Eddie Lee Jordan Jr., who police say struggled to give clear or logical answers to the questions.

Officers conducted sobriety field tests to determine whether Jordan was safe to drive. During the investigation, Jordan admitted he had been drinking, telling officers he had consumed one alcoholic drink.

Police later determined Jordan had been involved in a hit-and-run crash before officers encountered him.

Investigators say at the time of the crash, Jordan’s two daughters, ages 17 and 11, were passengers in the vehicle. According to police, the girls became frightened by their father’s driving and got out of the truck along the side of I-85.

When the girls refused to get back into the truck, police say Jordan tried to use force to make them re-enter the truck. He eventually drove away, leaving both children on the roadside.

Police say the girls contacted their mothers, who later picked them up. Neither child reported any injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan was charged with the following:

Endangering a Child by Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (misdemeanor)

DUI Less Safe (combined alcohol and drugs)

Two counts of Simple Battery - Family Violence

Failure to Appear in Recorder’s Court

