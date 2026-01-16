8-week-old in ‘grave condition’ after baby’s head was ‘violently jerked’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have charged a Hall County man with child cruelty after his 8-week-old twins were injured. One of the babies is in “grave condition” at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Julian Chase Jalbert, Sr. on Wednesday at the hospital. He faces felony first-degree child cruelty and misdemeanor battery charges.
On Sunday around 9:10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an 8-week-old baby who wasn’t breathing. Paramedics rushed the baby to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Doctors said the baby had a brain bleed from “abusive head trauma.”
Investigators believe the baby’s head was “violently jerked” back and forth. The baby’s twin also had a leg bruise.
Deputies said both of the twins’ injuries happened because of Jalbert. He is in the Hall County jail with no bond.
