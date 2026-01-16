Hall County

8-week-old in ‘grave condition’ after baby’s head was ‘violently jerked’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Father charged with child cruelty Julian Chase Jalbert, Sr., 27, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have charged a Hall County man with child cruelty after his 8-week-old twins were injured. One of the babies is in “grave condition” at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Julian Chase Jalbert, Sr. on Wednesday at the hospital. He faces felony first-degree child cruelty and misdemeanor battery charges.

On Sunday around 9:10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an 8-week-old baby who wasn’t breathing. Paramedics rushed the baby to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Doctors said the baby had a brain bleed from “abusive head trauma.”

Investigators believe the baby’s head was “violently jerked” back and forth. The baby’s twin also had a leg bruise.

Deputies said both of the twins’ injuries happened because of Jalbert. He is in the Hall County jail with no bond.

